iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 9.0% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after buying an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. 176,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,834. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04.

