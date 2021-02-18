iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 23.0% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 1,236,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.