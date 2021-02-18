iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 451,323 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

