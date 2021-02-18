iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,323 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

