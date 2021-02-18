iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $108,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 422.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 952,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,873,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

