iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $40.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.