iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Down 2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.37 and last traded at $80.62. 9,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 5,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000.

