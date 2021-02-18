iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $222.56. 15,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,309. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

