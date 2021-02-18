iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $251.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

