iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Increased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.64. 23,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,514. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

