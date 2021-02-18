iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.82. 25,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $105.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

