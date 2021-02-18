iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 295.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

IYW stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. 41,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

