iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Trading Down 20%

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) were down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 372,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 557,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.