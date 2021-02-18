Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

