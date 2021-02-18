iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 5.2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.35. 701,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,181,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

About iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.