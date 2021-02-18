Ithaka Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.51 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $405.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

