Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $23.16. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 38,708 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $525.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.