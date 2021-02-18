Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.33. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 123,300 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.