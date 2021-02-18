J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

