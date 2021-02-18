J2 Global, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J2 Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will earn $10.17 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCOM. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

