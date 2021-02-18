Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $435.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.60 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.