Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.76% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,757. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

