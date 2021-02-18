James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,018.24

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.24 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.47). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get James Cropper alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The company has a market capitalization of £112.27 million and a PE ratio of 35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.24.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.