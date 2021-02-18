James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,018.24

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.24 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.47). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The company has a market capitalization of £112.27 million and a PE ratio of 35.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.24.

About James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

