James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $970.00

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.63), with a volume of 3200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 909.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 878.72. The firm has a market cap of £192.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. James Latham plc (LTHM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other James Latham plc (LTHM.L) news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £17,547.25 ($22,925.59). Also, insider Piers Latham bought 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

