James River Group (JRVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.