Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 388,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,902. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 200.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

