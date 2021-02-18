JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 7.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.30. 32,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 841,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

