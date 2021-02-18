Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.21 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 75% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00437790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00417180 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

