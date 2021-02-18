Jason Blessing Sells 10,823 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MODN opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
