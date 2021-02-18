Jason Blessing Sells 10,823 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MODN opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,196,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

