Jason Sunstein Acquires 54,437 Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein bought 54,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $65,324.40.

ILAL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 57,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,803. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

