Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

