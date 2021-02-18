Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICL Group Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICL. Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

