Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $210.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of BFAM traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.09. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

