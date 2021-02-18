Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $210.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.
BFAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.57.
Shares of BFAM traded down $10.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.09. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,240 shares of company stock worth $5,808,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
