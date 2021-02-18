Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Danaos stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $979.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

