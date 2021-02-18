Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

