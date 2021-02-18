JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

