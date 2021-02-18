Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.37 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 241.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,703 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $42,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,085 shares in the company, valued at $37,407,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,386.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.