Jennison Associates LLC Has $63.60 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.08% of American Campus Communities worth $63,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.