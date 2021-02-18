Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $42.26 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 652,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,260,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Blackstone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

