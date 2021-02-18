Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JEN. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.14 ($34.29).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Thursday. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.