Jetcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $467,386.68 and $1.27 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

