Jibrel Network (JNT) One Day Volume Hits $174,308.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $174,308.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.48 or 0.00848311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035342 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.74 or 0.05054575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.