JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Stock Price Down 28.5%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) shares traded down 28.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 1,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

