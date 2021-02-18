JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $4.98. JMP Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 28,443 shares.

JMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,794 shares of company stock worth $130,093. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

