JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $4.98. JMP Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 28,443 shares.
JMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.