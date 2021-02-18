John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 2,742,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

