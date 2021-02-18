John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Trading 0.7% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.68. 1,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

