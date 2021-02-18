John T. Cavan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO John T. Cavan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.
NASDAQ HEPA remained flat at $$2.20 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEPA. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.
