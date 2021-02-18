John T. Cavan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CFO John T. Cavan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ HEPA remained flat at $$2.20 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEPA. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

