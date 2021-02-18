Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.80

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.80 and last traded at $127.49, with a volume of 1387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,151.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $875,003. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

