Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $44,506.35 and $3,614.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00846779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00034698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.04988506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.