Joshua Harris Sells 159,354 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $8,192,389.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50.

APO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 1,504,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.